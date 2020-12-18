Kyrgyzhydromet to install 50 air quality monitoring sensors in Bishkek

Kyrgyzhydromet will install 50 Clarity NODE S air quality monitoring sensors in Bishkek. The Agency for Hydrometeorology under the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The equipment for about $ 90,000 was handed over by the Asian Development Bank.

Before installing the sensors, a lot of work was done to map out Bishkek and its environs to choose the locations. Kyrgyzhydromet specialists selected 50 points based on Clarity NODE S node placement guide.

In order to obtain more extensive information, the sensors will be placed not only in the capital, but also in the nearest districts: Alamedin, Sokuluk and Issyk-Ata.

The main principle in choosing the locations of the stations was to identify a certain impact, and the wind rose, that is, the direction, wind speed and other parameters, was taken into account.

ADB noted that the devices are next-generation air quality sensors that include solar panels, external shields, and cellular communications to send calibrated real-time air quality data for tracking and publication on Kyrgyzhydromet and ABEC websites.

The calibrated data will be used by Kyrgyzhydromet as official and reliable statistics on air quality in the country.

The organization added that the measurement of solid particles (PM1, PM2.5, PM10) and nitrogen dioxide by the devices will help to identify the main sources of air pollution in Bishkek, their impact on the population of different areas of the city, which will serve as a basis for development of strategies to improve air quality. Publishing of accurate air quality data will help raise public awareness of the causes and effects of air quality on health.