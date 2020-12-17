Free ice rink to resume work in Bishkek

A free ice rink will open again in Bishkek. Azat Karataev, one of the initiators of its opening, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the open-air ice rink is a social project aimed at providing affordable and wholesome leisure for the citizens and guests of the capital, promoting a healthy lifestyle and popularizing winter sports.

«The social mission of our project is to distract the attention of children and youth from nightclubs, computer games, social media. The open-air ice rink will begin to operate from December 18 in Molodezhny park, which is located at the intersection of Gandhi Street and Big Chui Canal. Admission is free with own skates. They also can be rented on site. The cost is 150 soms per hour. In addition, the ice rink has an ice slide,» Azat Karataev said.