Agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek

A fair of agricultural products will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry organizes the fair where citizens will be able to buy food products at a reduced price.

«It is important for us to create a platform where farmers can sell their products, and citizens can buy food without intermediaries and at a reduced cost. Therefore, we decided to hold fairs throughout the republic on weekends, where citizens will be able to buy products directly from farmers, manufacturers and importers at low prices. It will be a real fair,» the Minister of Agriculture Tilek Toktogaziev said.

In order to support citizens, farmers sell agricultural products at wholesale prices.

On December 17, the fair will be held on the territory of Frunze (Technopark) and Globus (7th microdistrict) hypermarkets, where the following products will be presented (price per kilogram):

• Meat — 390 soms;

• Chicken — 135 soms;

• Chicken legs — 100 soms;

• Chicken drumsticks — 146 soms;

• Chicken thighs — 128 soms;

• Chicken wings — 190 soms;

• Eggs — 85 soms;

• Sugar — 46 soms.

The fair will open on December 17 at 11.00 am.