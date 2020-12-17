10:22
USD 83.35
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Universities of Kyrgyzstan not included in top 100 in region

None of the higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan was included in the top 100 of the ranking of the best universities in developing countries of Europe and Central Asia according to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) company. These are the results of QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia University Rankings 2021.

The ranking includes two Kyrgyz universities. These are the American University of Central Asia, which is ranked 138th, and Manas Kyrgyz-Turkish University, which is ranked 183rd. Compared to last year, they improved their position, moving up by 25 and 7 lines, respectively.

The leader of the ranking is the Mikhail Lomonosov Moscow State University, which has been retaining its leadership for several years. In total, 19 Russian universities and 6 Kazakhstani universities entered the top 100. The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University showed the best results among neighbors, it takes the 19th line in the ranking. Higher educational institutions of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan did not get into the top 100 either.
link: https://24.kg/english/176972/
views: 39
Print
Related
Kyrgyz education institutions not included in top 100 universities ranking
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17 December, Thursday
10:13
Universities of Kyrgyzstan not included in top 100 in region Universities of Kyrgyzstan not included in top 100 in r...
10:03
Repair of Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital completed in Osh
09:57
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 40 million for a month
09:42
Ministers of Health discuss launch of production of Sputnik-V vaccine
16 December, Wednesday
18:48
Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan
18:32
Dust - main air pollutant in Bishkek in winter
18:02
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
17:48
19-year-old Kyrgyzstani killed in Moscow
16:14
Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad