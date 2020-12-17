Universities of Kyrgyzstan not included in top 100 in region

None of the higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan was included in the top 100 of the ranking of the best universities in developing countries of Europe and Central Asia according to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) company. These are the results of QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia University Rankings 2021.

The ranking includes two Kyrgyz universities. These are the American University of Central Asia, which is ranked 138th, and Manas Kyrgyz-Turkish University, which is ranked 183rd. Compared to last year, they improved their position, moving up by 25 and 7 lines, respectively.

The leader of the ranking is the Mikhail Lomonosov Moscow State University, which has been retaining its leadership for several years. In total, 19 Russian universities and 6 Kazakhstani universities entered the top 100. The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University showed the best results among neighbors, it takes the 19th line in the ranking. Higher educational institutions of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan did not get into the top 100 either.