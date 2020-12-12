11:03
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021

Acting President Talant Mamytov signed a law on holding a referendum (popular vote) to determine the form of government in Kyrgyzstan. His press service reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament of the republic on December 10, 2020.

The adopted document provides for scheduling the referendum throughout the country for Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Question regarding the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic is submitted to the referendum:

— presidential republic,

— parliamentary republic,

— none of the above.

The law comes into effect on the day of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/176489/
views: 33
