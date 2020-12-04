23:04
President of Kyrgyzstan to be personally responsible for work of Government

President of Kyrgyzstan will be personally responsible for the work of the Government. Chairman of the section «State authorities» Bolot Toktobaev of the constitutional convention told at a press conference.

According to him, the concept of the new version of the Basic Law is based on the presidential form of government.

«Logically, if the form of government is presidential, it means that he is in charge of the executive branch. Many ministers have changed over the years, but no one has been held accountable,» Bolot Toktobaev said.

He stressed that it was exactly the reason why the norm was introduced into the new project, according to which the president is personally responsible for the work of the Government.

Working groups and a secretariat have been established for an effective work of the constitutional convention. The members of the convention work in three sections «Fundamentals of the constitutional system», «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen» and «State Authorities».

The new draft of the Constitution was submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.
