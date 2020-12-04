18:27
USD 84.80
EUR 102.77
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan’s budget loses $1.5 mln monthly due to Eti Bakyr Tereksai standstill

The budget of Kyrgyzstan loses more than $ 1.5 million every month due to the standstill of Eti Bakir Tereksai LLC only. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union, Eldar Tadzhibaev, told the journalists.

He reminded that after the October riots, Full Gold Mining LLC, Kaz Minerals LLC and other mining enterprises have not yet started to work.

More than five thousand miners and metallurgists remain unemployed.

«The government agencies need to solve the problems at the fields of Kyrgyzstan as soon as possible. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic can become a platform for resolving conflicts at the enterprises of the industry,» Eldar Tadzhibaev believes.

He told that he had met with the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev yesterday. The official said that negotiations had already taken place with the management of Alliance Altyn LLC (Jerooy deposit) and representatives of local communities at the state committee. The recovery process has already begun at the field.

«In the coming days, it is necessary to conduct similar negotiations on the settlement of conflicts and the early launch of Eti Bakir Tereksai LLC, Full Gold Mining LLC, Kaz Minerals LLC. Trade unions, together with the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic, initiate negotiations and take part in resolving conflicts,» Eldar Tadzhibaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/175626/
views: 108
Print
Related
Day of downtime of mining companies costs budget of Kyrgyzstan $ 50,000
Bozumchak mining and processing complex suspends work
Nine workers of mining and metallurgical industry contract coronavirus
Activists hold rally against mining companies in Bishkek
Residents of Ton district oppose development of uranium deposit
2018 results. Golden swings of Kyrgyz economy and problems with investors
Kyrgyzstan may get $ 83.3 billion from development of deposits
NRGI: Without investment mineral production in Kyrgyzstan to decline
Issue of licenses for deposits proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan awarded for transparency in mining sector
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
4 December, Friday
18:19
Between elections and pandemic. Why is dollar appreciating? Between elections and pandemic. Why is dollar apprecia...
17:32
One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad
17:21
Kyrgyzstan’s budget loses $1.5 mln monthly due to Eti Bakyr Tereksai standstill
16:59
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to hold fairs on weekends
16:47
Moratorium on business inspections extended for 12 months