Kyrgyzstan’s budget loses $1.5 mln monthly due to Eti Bakyr Tereksai standstill

The budget of Kyrgyzstan loses more than $ 1.5 million every month due to the standstill of Eti Bakir Tereksai LLC only. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union, Eldar Tadzhibaev, told the journalists.

He reminded that after the October riots, Full Gold Mining LLC, Kaz Minerals LLC and other mining enterprises have not yet started to work.

More than five thousand miners and metallurgists remain unemployed.

«The government agencies need to solve the problems at the fields of Kyrgyzstan as soon as possible. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic can become a platform for resolving conflicts at the enterprises of the industry,» Eldar Tadzhibaev believes.

He told that he had met with the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev yesterday. The official said that negotiations had already taken place with the management of Alliance Altyn LLC (Jerooy deposit) and representatives of local communities at the state committee. The recovery process has already begun at the field.

«In the coming days, it is necessary to conduct similar negotiations on the settlement of conflicts and the early launch of Eti Bakir Tereksai LLC, Full Gold Mining LLC, Kaz Minerals LLC. Trade unions, together with the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic, initiate negotiations and take part in resolving conflicts,» Eldar Tadzhibaev said.