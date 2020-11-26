11:40
Khabib Nurmagomedov to arrive in Kyrgyzstan with his coach

Coach of the UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Javier Mendez, posted on his Instagram page that he wanted to visit Kyrgyzstan and see kok-boru game. Mendez and Nurmagomedov are now in the UAE.

«I am looking forward to meeting in beautiful Kyrgyzstan and seeing kok-boru,» Javier Mendez wrote after meeting with a Kyrgyz businessman.

The UFC champion shared the post in Stories and added: «Coming to Kyrgyzstan soon.»

In 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov visited Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the head of the National Olympic Committee. Then he told that he was shocked by his popularity in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/174540/
views: 85
