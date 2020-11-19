Azimbek Beknazarov: New version of Constitution is an attempt to usurp power

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia Azimbek Beknazarov warned the new government about real popular unrest. He published his appeal on social media.

In his opinion, the current government repeats the path of the country’s ex-presidents.

«Apparently, they did not take into account the lessons of past events. You are making a big mistake by preparing a new version of the Constitution in a narrow circle and submitting it to a referendum. Stop. Otherwise, you will see real popular unrest,» he said.

It is true that the new draft Constitution is an attempt to usurp power. It should be recalled. Azimbek Beknazarov

He agrees that the current Basic Law needs reform, but not that way.

Azimbek Beknazarov proposes to first hold a referendum and find out the opinion of the people regarding the form of government, methods of electing parliament deputies and introduction of the kurultai institute.

«Only after the voting results we can talk about making changes to the Basic Law of the country in accordance with the choice of the people. The people’s kurultai is the supreme organ of the people’s power and the constitutional right of citizens. The president, the Parliament, is accountable to kurultai. But first we need to find out the opinion of the Kyrgyzstanis,» he said.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.