24 people with HIV / AIDS die in Kyrgyzstan for a month

At least 24 people with HIV / AIDS have died in Kyrgyzstan for a month. The Republican AIDS Center presented such data.

According to statistics, as of October 1, 2020, at least 10,173 cases of HIV infection were registered in the republic, including 9,600 cases among citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, 569 — among foreigners.

At least 63.6 percent of HIV-positive people are men, women — 36.4 percent. The routes of transmission have changed in recent years. The sexual route of transmission accounts for 67.3 percent of all detected HIV cases in the country.

A total of 2,166 people have died, 693 of them — at the stage of AIDS. As of September 1, 2020, these figures were 2,142 and 689, respectively.