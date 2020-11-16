Escaped during revolution Kashkar Dzhunushaliev spotted at concert in Moscow

Former interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, who fled during the riots in Bishkek, was spotted in Moscow. A photo of a man who looks like the former police official was posted on Kompromat Telegram channel.

The event was dedicated to the Day of the Russian police.

After the riots in Bishkek on the night of October 5-6, a criminal case was initiated. Ex-heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs Orozbek Opumbaev and Kashkar Dzhunushaliev left their positions and abandoned their personnel.