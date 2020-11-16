11:28
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

Escaped during revolution Kashkar Dzhunushaliev spotted at concert in Moscow

Former interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, who fled during the riots in Bishkek, was spotted in Moscow. A photo of a man who looks like the former police official was posted on Kompromat Telegram channel.

The event was dedicated to the Day of the Russian police.

After the riots in Bishkek on the night of October 5-6, a criminal case was initiated. Ex-heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs Orozbek Opumbaev and Kashkar Dzhunushaliev left their positions and abandoned their personnel.
link: https://24.kg/english/173149/
views: 83
Print
Related
Interior Minister of Iran to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
16 November, Monday
11:17
479 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 66,983 in total 479 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
11:12
Honored physician Damira Bayzakova passes away
10:59
Escaped during revolution Kashkar Dzhunushaliev spotted at concert in Moscow
10:44
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek by morning
10:27
Second wave of COVID-19: Uzbekistan donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan