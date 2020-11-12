Talantbek Isaev resigns

The head of the Central Department of the State Specialized Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Talant Isaev, resigned. The department informed 24.kg news agency.

The General himself is not yet available for comment.

The department suggests that Talant Isaev resigned because of his brother, ex-speaker of the Kyrgyzstan’s parliament Kanat Isaev, who decided to run for president.

Talant Isaev headed the service in 2014. In 2017, he left the post because of the criminal prosecution of Kanat Isaev. In 2018, he was reinstated after termination of the criminal case against his brother.