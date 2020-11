Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes (Financial Police) of Kyrgyzstan Sagynbek Abdyldaev was removed from office. The state service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding decree was signed by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Bakytbek Gainazarov became the new Deputy Head of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.