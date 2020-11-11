18:52
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 217 media outlets for election campaign

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 217 mass media and Internet media outlets for participation in the election campaign. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission today.

Only one media outlet was denied accreditation — Volna Issyk-Kul radio station. Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, a member of the working group on electoral information, explained that the media outlet did not submit a permission from the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism for broadcasting.

According to the CEC, a total of 56 television companies, 28 radio stations, 61 newspapers and magazines, and 72 online media outlets received permission.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, the author of the famous meme «Winter will not come» Arstan Alai, an economist Kuban Choroev, an activist Nazarbek Nyshanov, former governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov, a political scientist Bakyt Baketaev, ex-speaker of Parliament Kanat Isaev, a pensioner Abdykaar Sydykov, a leader of Ulutman political party Sazykbai Turdumaliev, an activist Nurlan Motuev, the former head of OshGaz branch Rashid Tagaev, an advisor to the Board of Directors of Tolubai CJSC Zhenishbek Baiguttiev, and the ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber Klara Sooronkulova notified the Central Election Commission of their intention to run for president.

The CEC reminds: applications from candidates for the highest state post in the country are accepted until November 14 inclusive.
