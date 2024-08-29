Opening ceremony of new "White House" in Bishkek to take place on August 30

The opening ceremony of the new building of the presidential administration Yntymak-Manas Ordo will be held on August 30. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev announced on social media.

He thanked the President Sadyr Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, the builders and the people for their support.

Construction of the new «White House» on the site of the demolished Issyk-Kul hotel began in the spring of 2022, and was promised to be completed by August 31, 2023. Akylbek Japarov complained about the lack of workers.

The cost of construction of the new building of the presidential administration, as well as information about its investors and contractors, remain secret.