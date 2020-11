Regular flights from Bishkek and Osh cities to Novosibirsk are resumed. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The flights will be operated by S7 airline, from Bishkek — on Fridays, from Osh — on Thursdays.

The diplomatic mission reminds that citizens of Kyrgyzstan need to have negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19, done not earlier than three days before arrival in Russia.