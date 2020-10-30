Rally against President of France held in Jalal-Abad and Osh

A rally against the President of France Emmanuel Macron and his statements about Islam was held in Jalal-Abad city. Videos of the rally are shared on social media.

The rally took place near the city theater. A similar rally took place in Osh city.

The French leader spoke about the murder of a teacher Samuel Paty, who showed caricatures of the prophet during a lesson. Emmanuel Macron called the deceased teacher a quiet hero, and the attack itself — an Islamist terrorist attack. He also stated that Islam was in crisis and called for the protection of the secular values ​​of the French Republic from radical Islam.