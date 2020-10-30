Chief Veterinarian of Kyrgyzstan detained on suspicion of corruption

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed a corruption scheme that had been operating for a long time at the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety. The Director of the Inspectorate, Kalysbek Zhumakanov, and some of his subordinates were detained. Press center of the state committee reported.

«It was found out that officials of the State Inspectorate, in order to illegally obtain material or other benefits, entered into contracts that were obviously unfavorable for the state, where the main condition was to extract shadow income through a fictitious increase in the number of livestock and artificial raising of prices. At the same time, a corruption scheme was used, which limited the possibility of participation of outside companies, which ensured access to state procurement only for controlled and affiliated suppliers,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The facts of procurement of vaccines and biological preparations on an especially large scale have been revealed. They were carried out without scientific and economic justification, which led to the subsequent write-off of the drugs, as well as the illegal extension of their shelf life.

«According to the results of an audit conducted by the Accounts Chamber, only one revealed fact of purchase of vaccines against brucellosis for cattle alone inflicted damage in the amount of 31 million soms. As part of the case under investigation, director of the State Inspectorate, head of department A.M.Zh., head of department R.Ch.O. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security together with the head of the laboratory Ch.S.B.,» the state committee reported.