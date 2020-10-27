19:32
Fire in high-rise building in Osh extinguished, 60 residents evacuated

Fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Osh city was completely extinguished at 15.43. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

About 60 local residents were evacuated from the building.

Three fire brigades, a fire motor ladder, a rescue team, police and ambulance officers, and a district electrician team worked at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire broke out in a multi-storey building on Alai Street in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan this afternoon. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an apartment located on the fourth floor of the building caught fire.
