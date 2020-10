Valentina Shevchenko will have her next UFC 255 fight on November 22. UFC.com website reports.

Valentina Shevchenko (19 — 3 — 0) will defend her belt for the fourth time in the flyweight category. Jennifer Maia (18 — 6 — 1) will try to defeat the «Bullet» Valentina.

In early August, the Brazilian athlete defeated the main contender for the title Joanne Calderwood (14 — 5 — 0) and took her place as Shevchenko’s next rival.

Antonina Shevchenko (8 — 2 — 0) will also perform at UFC 255. «Panther» will meet «Queen of Violence» Ariane Lipski (13 — 5 — 0).