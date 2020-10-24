Foreign Ministers discuss issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev and the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov discussed issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation at a meeting in Moscow. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties confirmed further strengthening of the traditions of friendship, mutual respect and trust between the countries, a common desire to expand allied relations and strategic partnership.

«Ruslan Kazakbaev informed that the situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized, political processes have returned to the legal field. The Parliament proposed and appointed Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister, who, in accordance with the legislation, took over the presidential powers,» the ministry noted.

The minister said that the Kyrgyz side remained fully committed to all its international obligations and strict implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral international treaties, as well as protecting the rights of investors and ensuring the safety of foreign citizens in its territory. He also thanked Russia for its invaluable support to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic in a difficult period for the country associated with the spread of the coronavirus and the political crisis.

The parties expressed mutual interest in holding events within the announced 2020 Cross-Year, taking into account stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the states, as well as the closing ceremony in 2021.

«In order to further integrate interaction within the EAEU, the Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide financial and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan, as well as to provide assistance in obtaining a concessional loan in the amount of $ 100 million within the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) in accordance with the previously reached agreements and agreed deadlines,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Ruslan Kazakbaev and Sergei Lavrov discussed the issue of increasing regular flights between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation as the epidemiological situation in the region improves, and protection of the rights of Kyrgyz citizens in Russia.

The Kyrgyz side noted that the coronavirus pandemic once again clearly showed the need for an early solution to the issue of providing migrant workers of the EAEU member countries with compulsory health insurance in the Russian Federation, especially minors. It was also noted that at present the issue of migration registration of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Russia remains the most problematic and complex. In this regard, the attention of the Russian side was drawn to the need to take possible measures to facilitate the rules for migration registration of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, taking into account the republic’s membership in the EAEU.

The parties agreed to make efforts to implement the previously reached agreements and continue constant political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two states to discuss topical issues of bilateral, international and regional agendas.