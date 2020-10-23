Kyrgyz deputies met with Ambassador of Russia

MPs Omurbek Tekebayev and Natalya Nikitenko met with the Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. Omurbek Tekebayev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the parties exchanged views on the latest events in Kyrgyzstan. The MPs noted that Kyrgyzstan was gradually returning to the legal framework and the situation was stabilizing.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Natalya Nikitenko turned to the Russian side through the Russian Ambassador with a request to resume the program of financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan.

On October 14, the Russian Federation decided to suspend provision of financial support to the Kyrgyz Republic until the political situation in the country stabilizes and functioning of state authorities is restored.