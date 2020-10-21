Sadyr Japarov assumes powers of President of Kyrgyzstan by decree

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on October 16 on assuming the president’s powers.

The document says that in connection with the riots that took place in the country on October 5 and 6, 2020, caused by mass gross violations of electoral legislation during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the Parliament on October 4, 2020, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda recognized the voting results at polling stations invalid. At the request of the people, the incumbent government resigned and a new government was formed in the manner prescribed by the Constitution.

In order to stabilize the socio-political situation in the country as soon as possible, to normalize the economic situation, to ensure and protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, to ensure the proper functioning of state and public institutions, Sadyr Japarov instructed all heads of state bodies, including law enforcement, courts and executive bodies of local self-government, to ensure functioning of entrusted to them bodies in the regular mode — to step up the prosecutor’s supervision over the performance by the executive authorities and executive bodies of local self-government of their direct duties, if necessary, in the prescribed manner to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The State Committee for National Security should step up work related to ensuring the country’s national security; with the participation of the Border Service to strictly suppress cases of illegal crossing of the state border of Kyrgyzstan; with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes to strengthen the work to combat criminals and suppress the activities of criminal communities in the country, including illegal transfer of property rights to criminals and (or) illegal management of capital belonging to individuals and organizations.

The National Bank, together with the government, was instructed to ensure stable operation of commercial banks and conducting of money transfers, to prevent illegal withdrawal of capital from the country.

The Government was instructed to urgently take measures to protect private capital and property, preventing illegal seizure (raider seizure) of property, and creating favorable conditions for investors; to intensify work on a package of draft regulatory legal acts for the protection and development of small and medium-sized businesses; to make proposals for optimizing the structure of the economy, aimed at adequate perception and resolution of global challenges in the country and prevention of crisis situations; with the participation of local governments, public organizations specializing in healthcare, to step up efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the population, to take preventive measures to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country, to ensure allocation of sufficient funds from the budget for these purposes, to prevent interruptions in funding of medical institutions, identifying and treating patients with coronavirus.