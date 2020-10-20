20:50
Raiymbek Matraimov changes his last name to Ysmaiylov

The ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, has changed his last name. Photo of his new ID card was posted on the Internet.

It is specified that Raiymbek Matraimov became Ysmaiylov Raiymbek Ysmaiyiovich. The new ID is dated October 15, 2020. Raiymbek Matraimov allegedly obtained his previous passport on September 14, 2020.

Own sources told 24.kg news agency that the former official actually obtained his second passport in Osh city.

There is no information about the INN of Ysmaiyiov Raiymbek Ysmaiylovich in the database of the State Tax Service.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is involved in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. Today he was detained and taken to the State Committee for National Security.
