Prime Minister Japarov not going to pursue his political opponents

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, approved to the post by parliament members, said at a press conference that he did not intend to persecute his opponents for political reasons.

According to him, there is no information on criminal cases against Asylbek Jeenbekov and Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

«There will be no persecution for political reasons. I came into office not to hug my chair. It’s another matter, if they are involved in corruption. I will try to justify the trust not only of the youth, but of all people,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The previously self-proclaimed Prosecutor General Syimyk Zhapykeev stated that criminal cases were initiated against the ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the deputy Asylbek Jeenbekov.