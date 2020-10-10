21:13
Sadyr Japarov promises not to participate in parliamentary elections

Sadyr Japarov promised not to participate in the parliamentary elections. He stated this today at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the next elections should be as transparent as possible.

«If this is a demand of the people, then I will not participate in the next elections. The elections must be as fair as possible. We together with other political forces must decide according to what system the next elections will be held. For example, I am for reduction of the number of deputies,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of head of Government at an extraordinary meeting at Ala-Archa state residence.
