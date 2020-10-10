Sadyr Japarov ready to take full responsibility for further situation

«I am ready to take responsibility for the further situation,» Sadyr Japarov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

He acts as the country’s nominated prime minister and called on all politicians to ask the people for forgiveness for the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

«All obligations will be fulfilled. We need social growth, we need to raise the authority of the professions of doctor and teacher,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The composition and structure of the Government will not change.

«I am ready to work with the current composition of the Cabinet. But there will be changes in the future, young people will definitely come,» he said.

The Parliament does not consider other candidates for the post of head of the Cabinet of Ministers.