22:58
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Raiymbek Matraimov

A criminal case has been initiated against the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov. Leader of Chon Kazat party, Syimyk Japykeev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a criminal case has also been opened against the ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.

«Criminal cases have been opened today, they are being investigated by the investigation team of the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» Syimyk Japykeev said.

After the riots in Bishkek, the member of Chon Kazat political movement Syimyk Japykeev was proclaimed the people’s prosecutor general.
link: https://24.kg/english/168200/
views: 116
Print
Related
Tilek Matraimov, his relatives detained while trying to cross state border
Acting Prosecutor General about decision to open criminal case against Matraimov
Former MP asks President to take action against Raiymbek Matraimov
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Brothers Matraimov transfer 10 million soms
Sport Awards 2019: Raiymbek Matraimov named the best sponsor
Financial police no longer involved in check of Raimbek Matraimov’s property
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
24.kg news agency has no evidence of the Matraimovs’ involvement in smuggling
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Sooronbai Jeenbekov admits to acquaintance with Khabibula Abdukadyr
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
7 October, Wednesday
22:12
Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Raiymbek Matraimov Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Rai...
22:07
Participants of rally at Government House in Bishkek disperse
22:02
President repeatedly calls on political forces to sit down at negotiating table
21:51
Tilek Matraimov, his relatives detained while trying to cross state border
21:41
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov surround Government House