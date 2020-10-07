Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Raiymbek Matraimov

A criminal case has been initiated against the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov. Leader of Chon Kazat party, Syimyk Japykeev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a criminal case has also been opened against the ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.

«Criminal cases have been opened today, they are being investigated by the investigation team of the Military Prosecutor’s Office,» Syimyk Japykeev said.

After the riots in Bishkek, the member of Chon Kazat political movement Syimyk Japykeev was proclaimed the people’s prosecutor general.