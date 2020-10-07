16:48
Another Coordination Council formed in Kyrgyzstan

People’s Coordination Council has been formed in Kyrgyzstan. The leader of Chon Kazat party, Maksat Mamytkanov, told reporters today.

According to him, the council also includes leaders of Ordo party Mirbek Miyarov, Meken Yntymagy — Temirbek Asanbekov, a member of Reforma — Urmat Dzhanybaev and Chingiz Makeshev from Yiman Nuru party.

Council members said they did not recognize the Government approved the day before at a meeting of the Parliament at Dostuk hotel.

«We have previously met with Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev. They also signed a statement on establishment of the People’s Coordination Council. But then Sadyr Japarov went to the deputies of the Parliament of the sixth convocation to approve his candidacy. We told him that it was necessary to consult with us first. We do not recognize Sadyr Japarov as the Prime Minister,» Maksat Mamytkanov said.
