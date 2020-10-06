Gold deposits seized in regions of Kyrgyzstan

Several enterprises of the mining industry were seized by protesters in Kyrgyzstan. Both representatives of the companies themselves and users of social media report.

Unknown persons looted a warehouse and set fire to the building of a gold recovery factory at Jerooy deposit in Talas region. Local residents attacked Jamgyr gold mine, two laboratory workers barricaded themselves in the building.

In addition, there are reports that all employees were expelled from Tereksai field. Local guards were set up on Kichi-Chaarat.

The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use is not available for comment.