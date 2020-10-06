10:05
Acting Prosecutor General about decision to open criminal case against Matraimov

Acting Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov told 24.kg news agency about the first steps he intends to take in his new post.

According to him, in the coming hours, together with the Security Council and the new head of the State Committee for National Security — acting head of the committee Omurbek Suvanaliev — and the Ministry of Internal Affairs they will discuss a plan for coordination of actions to stabilize the socio-political situation in the country.

«We must prevent riots, looting and deterioration of the situation. As soon as possible, we must enter the legal field and act harmoniously,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

As the head of the supervisory body, he intends to initiate a number of criminal cases.

«A criminal case will be initiated on the fact of mass falsification of elections of deputies of the Parliament,» the acting Prosecutor General said.

Almambet Shykmamatov also noted that a criminal case would be opened against Raiymbek Matraimov. However, he did not specify on what charges.
