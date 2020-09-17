14:19
Diesel fuel may rise in price in Kyrgyzstan in coming months

Prices for diesel fuel may increase in Kyrgyzstan in the coming months. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This is due to the fact that duty-free volumes of diesel fuel, according to the actual rates of imports, may be exhausted in September.

«In this case, diesel fuel will be delivered to the republic with payment of the Russian export duty until the end of 2020. Therefore, diesel fuel may rise in price in the coming months,» the statement says.

The Association of Oil Traders appealed to the Government with a request to assist in the timely approval of indicative balances for 2021 in order to guarantee the volumes of duty-free supplies in accordance with the need of Kyrgyzstan for the import of oil products.

According to it, cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the supply of petroleum products is based on an intergovernmental agreement dated June 6, 2016. Under it, deliveries of oil and petroleum products are carried out on a duty-free basis within the framework of annually approved indicative balances. At the same time, the balance for each year must be agreed upon and signed by the parties before October 1.

«The process of agreeing the indicative balance for 2020 took a long time. The document was signed later — in December 2019. In order to prepare in advance for drawing up a balance sheet for the next year, on August 24, 2020, the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan sent data on the actual volumes of imports of petroleum products for previous years and forecast indicators for 2021 to the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Association of Oil Traders reports.
