Ex-Ambassador explains where issue of Kyrgyzstan's joining Russia discussed

Statement of the ex-ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia, Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow, Raimkul Attokurov, is being discussed on social media. In his recent interview with Pravda.ru, he said that the possibility of joining the Russian Federation is discussed in the Kyrgyz Republic. The former ambassador noted that «we must definitely go towards this, because life itself pushes us towards unity.»

24.kg news agency contacted Raimkul Attokurov. He clarified: «The issue of Kyrgyzstan’s joining Russia is being discussed at the household level by private individuals.»

Commenting on his statement, the ex-diplomat noted that he expressed the opinion of the public, and not his own.

«My personal opinion is that we are a sovereign state and we will try our best to remain independent,» Raimkul Attokurov said.

According to him, compatriots turn to him, asking for advice about the possibility of raising the issue of the Kyrgyz Republic’s joining the Russian Federation.

«This issue is discussed at the household level, I would not say that at the public organizations of the diaspora. It happens that people turn to us. The reasons for their initiative should be asked, of course, from them, but I think this is due to personal difficulties, life difficulties and the situation at home,» the ex-ambassador added.