Rally of Caravan tenants: Protesters' demands promised to be considered

Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold a rally at the White House in Bishkek.

The protesters said that the object was illegally included in the online auction. According to them, the state has the right to conduct an auction only if the enterprise is unprofitable. «However, the shopping center Caravan annually brings profit in the amount of 74 million soms,» the protesters say.

Representatives of the State Property Management Fund and the Presidential Administration came out to them.

State Secretary of the State Property Management Fund Ilyaz Tashbaev explained that the fund intends to extend the contracts.

Daniyar Imanaliev, head of the Economy Department of the Presidential Administration, asked five representatives to go to the public reception of the government’s office for negotiations. According to him, the appeal of the protesters will be considered.

«We will try to take into account all the requirements of tenants, as well as comply with the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Property Management Fund. Earlier, the government decided to conduct online auction. They took into account the changes related to the automation of process of providing leasing space and sale of state property through tenders and auctions,» Daniyar Imanaliev said.