Severelectro plans to disconnect 10,000 Bishkek consumers

Severelectro OJSC plans to remotely disconnect more than 10,000 residential consumers in Bishkek. The press service of the company informed 24.kg news agency.

To avoid inconvenience, Severelectro urges consumers to pay their electricity bills in advance.

«From March 26, on the recommendation of the government, we stopped disconnecting consumers for accounts receivable for three months. But all post offices are currently working as usual, Severelectro resumes normal work. On August 17 and 18, the joint-stock company intends to remotely shut off power supply of more than 10,000 residential consumers for late payments,» the company informed.