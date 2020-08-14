10:21
USD 78.00
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.06
English

Severelectro plans to disconnect 10,000 Bishkek consumers

Severelectro OJSC plans to remotely disconnect more than 10,000 residential consumers in Bishkek. The press service of the company informed 24.kg news agency.

To avoid inconvenience, Severelectro urges consumers to pay their electricity bills in advance.

«From March 26, on the recommendation of the government, we stopped disconnecting consumers for accounts receivable for three months. But all post offices are currently working as usual, Severelectro resumes normal work. On August 17 and 18, the joint-stock company intends to remotely shut off power supply of more than 10,000 residential consumers for late payments,» the company informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/162483/
views: 88
Print
Related
Severelectro to disconnect debtors in Bishkek city on February 3
Debts of Severelectro consumers decrease by 293.5 million soms
At least 2,300 Bishkek consumers to be left without electricity
Severelectro employee arrested for extortion of money
8,000 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Capacity of 15 substations in villages of Chui region to be increased
Severelectro disconnects 4,000 consumers for debts
Severelectro company buys smart meters for 171.4 million soms
About 5,200 Bishkek consumers to remain without electricity due to debts
Debt of State Penitentiary Service for electricity amounts to 28.3 million soms
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst
14 August, Friday
10:04
Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of Kyrgyzstan Ethnic Kyrgyz can get free education at universities of...
09:47
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus
09:39
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan temporarily suspends operations of Terem PAY LLC
09:28
Severelectro plans to disconnect 10,000 Bishkek consumers
13 August, Thursday
19:14
President of Kyrgyzstan visits enterprise for production of organic products
19:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to fall by 10 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
18:44
Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan
18:28
USA allocates $ 2.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
18:11
Kyrgyzstani wins Best Cinematography Award at Australian Film Festival