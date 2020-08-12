09:34
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 723.3 per citizen

As a result of June 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $723.3 per each citizen. The debt burden decreased by $ 8.7 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of June 30, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,773.92 billion (362,764.15 billion soms), including $ 4,106.72 billion (312,064.01 billion soms) — external, and $ 667.21 million (50,700.14 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt increased by $ 15.37 million. External debt has grown by $ 25.91 million, and internal reduced by $ 10.53 million.

According to the results of June 2020, the state debt reached 62.21 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,814.68 billion (44.2 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,775.13 billion (43.2 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
