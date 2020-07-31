Azimzhan Askarov's family receives permission to transport body to Uzbekistan

The family of the human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, who died on July 25 in the prison colony No. 47 from acute respiratory failure, received permission to transport his body for burial to Uzbekistan. Human rights activist Abdumomun Mamaraimov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the wife of the deceased, Khadicha Askarova, will accompany the cargo 200. The human rights activist will be buried in Tashkent region.

Earlier, colleagues of the deceased human rights activist reported that official Tashkent gave consent to burial of the body of Azimzhan Askarov in Uzbekistan. It is known that his children live there.