Cause of death of human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov announced

Cause of death of a well-known human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, who died in the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, was acute respiratory failure. Medical report made after the autopsy says, the head of Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan Tolekan Ismailova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the document says that acute respiratory failure developed as a result of bilateral pneumonia.

Recall, Azimzhan Askarov’s lawyer Valerian Vakhitov and human rights activists began to sound the alarm at the beginning of July, demanding to transfer the convict to a hospital because he was in serious condition. However, the State Penitentiary Service did not respond to numerous petitions.

Tolekan Ismailova added that Azimzhan Askarov’s relatives are awaiting a note from the Foreign Ministry to transport the body of the deceased to Uzbekistan and bury him according to his will.

Azimzhan Askarov was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010. In 2016, the UN Human Rights Committee recognized the human rights defender as a victim of torture, and all court decisions in his criminal case — unjust and recommended to release him. However, Kyrgyzstan did not follow these recommendations.
