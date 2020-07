Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was summoned for questioning by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Press service of the state agency reported.

In March 2020, the Financial police registered facts of corruption and lobbying for the interests of some pharmaceutical companies.

It should be noted that a sharp growth in medicines’ prices has been observed at pharmacies in Bishkek since the beginning of the pandemic.