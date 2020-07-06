Neurosurgeon Bektemir Mukambetomurov dies of bilateral pneumonia

One of the most experienced healthcare professionals in Kyrgyzstan, a neurosurgeon of the highest category, Bektemir Mukambetomurov has died from bilateral pneumonia. His colleagues told.

Bektemir Mukambetomurov is an Excellent Worker of Public Health, an Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic, a member of the Association of Neurosurgeons of the Turkic countries.

Since 2003, he headed the Department of Neurotrauma No. 2 of the National Hospital under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. The work of the neurosurgeon was awarded with honorary diplomas of the Parliament, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Bishkek City Hall.

Bektemir Mukambetomurov was a conscientious family man, and raised five children — two daughters and three sons. The staff of the National Hospital, together with relatives and friends, shares the pain of irreparable loss and deeply mourns over the untimely death of the colleague.