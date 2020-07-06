13:37
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Neurosurgeon Bektemir Mukambetomurov dies of bilateral pneumonia

One of the most experienced healthcare professionals in Kyrgyzstan, a neurosurgeon of the highest category, Bektemir Mukambetomurov has died from bilateral pneumonia. His colleagues told.

Bektemir Mukambetomurov is an Excellent Worker of Public Health, an Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic, a member of the Association of Neurosurgeons of the Turkic countries.

Since 2003, he headed the Department of Neurotrauma No. 2 of the National Hospital under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. The work of the neurosurgeon was awarded with honorary diplomas of the Parliament, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Bishkek City Hall.

Bektemir Mukambetomurov was a conscientious family man, and raised five children — two daughters and three sons. The staff of the National Hospital, together with relatives and friends, shares the pain of irreparable loss and deeply mourns over the untimely death of the colleague.
link: https://24.kg/english/158438/
views: 118
Print
Popular
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
Tent camp set up in Osh city Tent camp set up in Osh city
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
6 July, Monday
13:31
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:18
314 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 7,691 in total
13:13
41 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:59
Almambet Shykmamatov's wife dies of bilateral pneumonia
12:53
Neurosurgeon Bektemir Mukambetomurov dies of bilateral pneumonia