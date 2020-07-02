Tent camp set up in Osh city

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has set up a tent camp for hospitalization of patients with pneumonia and COVID-19 in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The epidemiological situation in the city is exacerbating and preparations are underway.

«So far, nobody has been hospitalized in tents; there are places in hospitals,» the City Hall said.

According to the Ministry of Emergencies, 165 hospital places for observation and 80 beds for hospitalization have been prepared. Separate tents for doctors have been set up.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Osh city as of today is 675 people.