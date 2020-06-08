16:25
Three residents of Dzheti-Oguz fined for violation of home quarantine

Three residents of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan violated home quarantine and were fined. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reports.

Residents of Dzheti-Oguz district, 43-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, who arrived from Russia, as well as 43-year-old woman, the contact person, were placed in home quarantine. But all of them violated the quarantine and left their house.

The employees of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Station compiled protocols under Article 293 «Violation of procedure for implementation of decision, order or requirement of an authorized body» of the Code of Violations.

Each of them was fined 3,000 soms.

In total, coronavirus was registered in 2,032 people in Kyrgyzstan as of June 8. At least 1,445 of them have recovered, 23 — died.
