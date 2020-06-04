17:53
Three people drown for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

Three people have drowned for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The first case occurred the day before in Chech-Dobo village, Manas district. An 18-year-old guy drowned in Saratai lake.

«Employees of the Ministry of Emergencies, the District Department of Internal Affairs and local residents were involved in the search. As a result, the guy’s body was found in the lake,» the statement says.

The second case occurred in Zhumgal district. A fifteen-year-old boy drowned in a canal in Kara-Keche village.

Another person drowned in Kara-Zhigach village, Jalal-Abad region. A 69-year-old man fell into Kara-Suu lake yesterday at about 20.30 and died.

Bodies were handed over to police officers.
