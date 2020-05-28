19:25
Epizootic situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable

The epizootic situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable. The Chairman of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Kalysbek Zhumakanov told at a briefing.

According to him, cattle are now being driven to spring and summer pastures.

«We carry out vaccination twice a year. We are already completing the spring one. Measures are being taken against seven especially dangerous diseases (plague, anthrax and others). We have enough vaccines,» he said.

Kalysbek Zhumakanov added that a relatively stable situation is observed this year.
