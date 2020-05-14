Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev asks for meeting with wife and sons

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev asks for a meeting with his wife and sons. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the petition was submitted to the judge and has not yet been considered. «As for the state of health of my client, it raises concerns. His blood pressure is critical. But the former head of state does not refuse to participate in court hearings,» Sergei Slesarev said.

He added that interrogation of the former head of the Security, Law, Order and Defense Capacity Department of the Government Office, Marat Bekenov, began at the last hearing of the criminal case on the unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev.

«He was then the Vice Prime Minister. But, as Bekenov says, all orders were given to him orally. There were no written instructions,» the lawyer stressed.

The witness said that it was not Almazbek Atambayev, but Shamil Atakhanov, who instructed to release Batukaev for a special operation to exchange him for Zhanysh Bakiyev. Sergei Slesarev

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases. Court hearings are ongoing on two of them — illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.