USAID project to donate over a million books to Kyrgyz schools

The USAID Time to Read project is planning to publish and hand over 1,200 million books to 900 schools in Kyrgyzstan until the end of its activities. Representative office of the organization reports.

According to it, as of March 2020, the project has published and distributed about 700,000 books among schools in the country. «The project actively continues the campaign Famous People Read Books to Children. After the first video was posted by a TV presenter Kanai Anarkulov on his page on social media, the campaign was actively continued by the children, and already 209 people have posted their videos on Instagram,» the organization says.

The USAID Time to Read project is a four-year program with a budget of $ 9,900 million. The main objective of the project is to improve the reading skills of primary school students throughout the country. The project works closely with the Ministry of Education in implementation of its programs.
