Centerra Gold Inc. announces dividend of C$ 0.04 per share

Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. has authorized a dividend of C$0.04 per common share or C$11,752,650 (approximately US $8.3 million). The company said in a statement.

The dividend of C$0.04 per common share is payable on June 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 21, 2020. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

«Centerra continues to monitor closely and proactively the evolving situation relating to COVID-19 and how it may affect the company’s business. Going forward, in addition to the other factors that the Board of Directors normally considers in connection with the declaration of dividends, it will also need to carefully consider whether, and the extent to which, developments relating to COVID-19 may affect its dividend program. In accordance with Centerra’s dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time to time based on, among other things, the company’s operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions,» the statement says.
