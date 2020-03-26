12:27
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

Domestic, international trains suspend serving their routes in Kyrgyzstan

All passenger republican and international trains suspended serving their routes. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise told 24.kg news agency.

These are the trains Bishkek — Moscow, Bishkek — Kazan, Bishkek — Novosibirsk. Passengers who have purchased tickets will be refunded their cost in full.

In connection with imposing a state of emergency, intra-republican trains Bishkek — Tokmak and Bishkek — Kaindy were temporarily canceled.

Cargo transportation is carried out uninterruptedly and around the clock. Transported goods are building materials, coal, timber, food products, flour and grain.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/148074/
views: 75
Print
Related
Eight freight wagons derail in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek - Kara-Balta trains not to run on September 28
Railway crossing on Alykulov Street closed in Bishkek today
Bishkek - Balykchi train suspended until next tourist season
Movement of Bishkek-Balykchi train restored after derailment of wagons
Two wagons derailed in Tokmak city
Director General: No talks about sale of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu to Russia
More than a half of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu’s freight cars broken
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu registers growth in freight and passenger traffic
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu to be transformed into joint stock company
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah
26 March, Thursday
12:20
Coronavirus pandemic. Humanitarian aid from China delivered to Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus pandemic. Humanitarian aid from China deli...
11:48
Domestic, international trains suspend serving their routes in Kyrgyzstan
11:33
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 48,300 people for a day
11:13
24-hour call center organized during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
10:36
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts