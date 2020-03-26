Domestic, international trains suspend serving their routes in Kyrgyzstan

All passenger republican and international trains suspended serving their routes. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise told 24.kg news agency.

These are the trains Bishkek — Moscow, Bishkek — Kazan, Bishkek — Novosibirsk. Passengers who have purchased tickets will be refunded their cost in full.

In connection with imposing a state of emergency, intra-republican trains Bishkek — Tokmak and Bishkek — Kaindy were temporarily canceled.

Cargo transportation is carried out uninterruptedly and around the clock. Transported goods are building materials, coal, timber, food products, flour and grain.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.