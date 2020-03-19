Fine Arts Museum in Bishkek temporarily closed for visitors

The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev suspends reception of visitors. Representatives of the museum reported.

According to them, the museum is not closed, employees continue to perform their basic duties on preserving, digitizing its collection.

You can visit the website artmuseum.kg. As of today, there are about 1,500 works presented in the museum.

Recall, on March 12 Kyrgyzstan introduced a temporary restriction on cultural, sports and other public events until the epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus improves. Yesterday the decision was made to temporarily close cinemas, night and computer clubs, food courts and playgrounds for children in shopping and entertainment centers.