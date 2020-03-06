SRS of Kyrgyzstan instructed to speed up issue of passports due to coronavirus

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan was instructed to expedite the procedure of issue of external passports. The Government of the country reported.

The instruction was given in connection with the ban on entry into Kyrgyzstan with an ID card. Passports of citizens will be checked through the electronic system of the State Registration Service. The measure was introduced to know exactly where Kyrgyzstanis are coming from.

«In exceptional cases, if there is no national passport, citizens can enter with an ID card through a separate booth with additional check,» the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.

In addition, an agreement was reached with airlines. From now on, thermometry of arriving citizens will be carried out by specialists of the sanitary control point in the cabin.